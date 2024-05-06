Gallacher Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crocs by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Crocs by 27.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.2% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 53,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $126.63. 1,780,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,574. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $146.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

