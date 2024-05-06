Infosys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,508 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,731 put options.

Infosys Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE INFY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INFY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,190,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,642,000 after acquiring an additional 102,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Infosys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 908,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,744,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 491,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

