iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.59

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 31467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

