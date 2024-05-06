Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE:REED traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Further Reading

