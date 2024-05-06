Scotiabank Trims Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Target Price to C$1,950.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FFH. CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1,543.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,980. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$910.44 and a one year high of C$1,563.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1,486.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,336.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 193.642409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. In related news, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 589 shares in the company, valued at C$795,138.22. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total transaction of C$1,468,470.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

