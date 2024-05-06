Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,635. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

