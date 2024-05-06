Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is BCK Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 388.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,416 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 7.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $6,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Splunk by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,990 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Splunk by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during trading on Monday. 5,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.