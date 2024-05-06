Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Director David A. Peacock Sells 13,000 Shares

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SF opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 187.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,728,000 after buying an additional 518,163 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,559,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after buying an additional 228,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

