The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday.

Get Joint alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint

Joint Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 86,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,302. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Joint had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Joint by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Joint by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Joint in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Joint by 69.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.