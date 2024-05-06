Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TWST has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $41.60 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

