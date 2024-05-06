Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 686,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,634. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

