Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,275 ($16.02) target price on the stock.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.45) to GBX 1,270 ($15.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,215 ($15.26).

Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,277.85 ($16.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,192.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,086.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 1,875.00%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Paul Cooper purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £14,094.08 ($17,706.13). 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

