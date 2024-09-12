VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 22702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,292,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.