VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 22702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.