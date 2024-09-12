Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Trading 3.1% Higher

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40. 42,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 138,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.16.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

