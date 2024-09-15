Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $488.61

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $541.95 million and approximately $488.61 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,450.63 or 0.04073112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,148 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,147.63583692. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,461.2682614 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $33,807.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars.

