American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) PT Raised to $11.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.
American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
