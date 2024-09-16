American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) PT Raised to $11.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 5.5 %

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

