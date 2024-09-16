Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $120.30 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Ryanair worth $120,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,792,000 after purchasing an additional 149,472 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.2 %

RYAAY opened at $106.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.