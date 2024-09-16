NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

Insider Activity at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In other NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $41,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $37,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

