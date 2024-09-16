NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.60.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
