Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,756 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $118.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $119.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

