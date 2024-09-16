Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lowered by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.1% of Abound Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

