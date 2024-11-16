Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,627,500 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the October 15th total of 1,625,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.1 days.
Grupo México Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 16,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,841. Grupo México has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.
About Grupo México
