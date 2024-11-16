Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,627,500 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the October 15th total of 1,625,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.1 days.

Grupo México Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 16,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,841. Grupo México has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

