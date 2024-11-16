Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Increases By 50.0%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ BTFX traded up $4.60 on Friday, hitting $54.30. 62,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,027. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $56.48.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.