Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.2 %

GAINN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

