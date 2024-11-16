TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.55 ($0.30). Approximately 85,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 135,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.10 ($0.29).

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.42. The firm has a market cap of £14.18 million, a PE ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at TheWorks.co.uk

In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,766.23). Company insiders own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

