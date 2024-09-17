Arcblock Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $158.33 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Arcblock
Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.
Buying and Selling Arcblock
