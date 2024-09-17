Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Zoetis worth $375,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $194.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

