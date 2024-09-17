Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $236.26 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00003732 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $236.26 million and approximately $27.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.75 or 0.03904041 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00040193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,320,046 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.