Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $305.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.34% of Alliant Energy worth $305,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 62,431 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 144,077 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Alliant Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

