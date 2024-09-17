Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0590 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $63.73 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,062.16 or 0.99919157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013624 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05793916 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,911,985.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

