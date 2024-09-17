Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Cummins worth $469,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

CMI stock opened at $301.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.49 and its 200 day moving average is $287.51. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.