Fairway Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fairway Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

