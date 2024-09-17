Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:FSP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 187,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.82.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
