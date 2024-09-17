Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 392,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.4 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
OTCMKTS CWSRF remained flat at $11.45 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.45.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
