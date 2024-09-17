Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 285,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.2 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF stock remained flat at $15.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.84%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

