Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
PGJ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.64%.
About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
