Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PGJ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.64%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.