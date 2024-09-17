First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
QQEW traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $123.10. 52,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,666. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
