INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Up 8.6% in August

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days. Approximately 22.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INmune Bio Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.86. INmune Bio has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $14.74.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Juda acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,603 shares in the company, valued at $520,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 15,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $98,124.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,554,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,196.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Juda bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,553.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,070 shares of company stock worth $183,537 in the last 90 days. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 332.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 89,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 124.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in INmune Bio by 31.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.