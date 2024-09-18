Kooman & Associates Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kooman & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Tesla by 25.0% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.9% during the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 106,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,704,000. Zega Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 207,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $227.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $273.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $726.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

