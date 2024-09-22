Stifel Nicolaus Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $210.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

