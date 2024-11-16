1776 Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,656,000 after buying an additional 687,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after buying an additional 6,687,924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,720,000 after buying an additional 596,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,717,000 after buying an additional 159,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,253. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $63.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

