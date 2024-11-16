Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,049,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

