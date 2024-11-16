Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports.
SPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %
Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,492 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 309,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spero Therapeutics
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.