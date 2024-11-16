Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. 465,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,492 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 309,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

