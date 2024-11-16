Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $740,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

