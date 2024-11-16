Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $12.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.61. 5,325,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,793. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.52 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.05. The company has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

