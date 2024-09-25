Daniel J. Santaniello Sells 500 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. The company has a market cap of $285.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

