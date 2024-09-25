J. Matt Hooker Sells 7,803 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $95,742.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J. Matt Hooker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $93,011.76.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $277.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $5,337,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 538,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 432,570 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 112,634 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 409,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 109,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

