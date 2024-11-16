Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

