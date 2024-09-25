Head to Head Review: Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) vs. Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Airbus has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Givaudan has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Airbus and Givaudan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 0 2 2 0 2.50 Givaudan 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Givaudan pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Airbus pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Givaudan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 4.64% 18.64% 2.56% Givaudan N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Givaudan shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airbus and Givaudan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $70.83 billion 1.68 $4.10 billion $1.34 28.07 Givaudan $7.70 billion 6.48 $994.71 million N/A N/A

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Givaudan.

Summary

Airbus beats Givaudan on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as fizzy drinks, bottled waters, ready-to-drink juices, alcoholic beverages, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks; givaudan flavour ingredients; savory, and supplements and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Givaudan SA was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

