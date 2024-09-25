Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

TROX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

NYSE:TROX opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $19,152,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Tronox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,234,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tronox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

