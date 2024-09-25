InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 5.5 %

IHT opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

